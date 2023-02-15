EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the January 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EVgo Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVGOW traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $0.92. 115,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,760. EVgo has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49.

Get EVgo alerts:

Institutional Trading of EVgo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of EVgo by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,234,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 46,568 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of EVgo by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 428,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 59,267 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.