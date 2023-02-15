Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of EVOK stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.43. Evoke Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.49.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

