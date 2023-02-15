Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the quarter. Block makes up 0.9% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Block during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Block from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.23.

Insider Transactions at Block

Block Stock Performance

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,830,447.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,141,485.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,830,447.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,141,485.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $1,738,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 272,698 shares of company stock valued at $19,144,334. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Block stock opened at $79.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $149.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 64.17 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.31 and its 200 day moving average is $68.08.

Block Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.