Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,000. GitLab comprises about 2.2% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in GitLab by 62.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in GitLab by 3,816.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 177,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GitLab by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,635,000 after purchasing an additional 327,244 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in GitLab by 229.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in GitLab in the first quarter worth about $1,634,000. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Get GitLab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on GTLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of GitLab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of GitLab to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

GitLab Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $47.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.42 and a beta of -0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average is $49.80. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $75.20.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). GitLab had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. GitLab’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GitLab news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $307,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 876,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,420,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $813,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,540. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GitLab Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.