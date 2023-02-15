Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the January 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Evolv Technologies

In other Evolv Technologies news, insider Anil Chitkara sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,097,972 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,808 shares of company stock worth $166,919.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evolv Technologies stock. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW – Get Rating) by 4,868.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 516,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506,556 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL’s holdings in Evolv Technologies were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Evolv Technologies Price Performance

About Evolv Technologies

EVLVW traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,245. Evolv Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based touchless security screening systems. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives as visitors walk through at a normal pace; Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics; and Evolv Edge to detect non-metallic explosive devices, explosive devices, firearms, and tactical knives without requiring visitors to divest or empty their pockets.

