Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Trading Up 7.9%

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.06 and last traded at $2.06. 141,727 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 208,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on EXROF. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Exro Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Exro Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Exro Technologies alerts:

Exro Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13.

Exro Technologies Company Profile

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing patented coil driver technology and proprietary system architecture for power electronics. The company's technology expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. It also develops the battery control system that provides energy storage system solutions for first and second life batteries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.