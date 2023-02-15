Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $10.37 Per Share

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exxon Mobil in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $10.37 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.88. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exxon Mobil’s current full-year earnings is $10.32 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s FY2024 earnings at $10.23 EPS.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.96.

XOM stock opened at $116.42 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $479.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

