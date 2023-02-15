Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.96.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC raised their target price on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Redburn Partners lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Argus raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $116.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

