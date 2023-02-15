Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Stock Price Up 1%

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Rating) shares rose 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.97 and last traded at $13.77. Approximately 9,022 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 26,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.

Fairfax India Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fairfax India Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.