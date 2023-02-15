Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $10.50. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.14% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fastly from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.39.
Fastly Trading Up 6.6 %
Shares of Fastly stock opened at $13.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45. Fastly has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.41.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth $42,697,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 114.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,466,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,496 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth $30,870,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 65.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth $21,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.
Fastly Company Profile
Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
