Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $10.50. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fastly from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.39.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $13.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45. Fastly has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.41.

In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 4,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $41,601.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 235,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 4,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $41,601.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 235,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $61,238.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 371,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,600 shares of company stock valued at $164,440 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth $42,697,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 114.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,466,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,496 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth $30,870,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 65.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth $21,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

