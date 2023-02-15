Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.12–$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $114.00 million-$117.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $115.52 million. Fastly also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.27–$0.21 EPS.

NYSE:FSLY traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $13.87. 9,533,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,466,967. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.37. Fastly has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $29.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fastly in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fastly from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Fastly from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastly has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.39.

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,894 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $61,238.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 371,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,040 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,006,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,600 shares of company stock worth $164,440. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,899,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,843,000 after buying an additional 582,897 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 65.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,374,000 after buying an additional 3,099,852 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,697,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,378,000 after purchasing an additional 695,254 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after purchasing an additional 98,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

