FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,928 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 207.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 8,928 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

EOG opened at $133.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.95. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.14.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

