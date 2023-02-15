FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. FMR LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,529,801,000 after acquiring an additional 240,210 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,797,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,427,000 after purchasing an additional 174,097 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,335,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,852,000 after purchasing an additional 172,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 702,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,575,000 after purchasing an additional 162,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.05.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DE opened at $409.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $121.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $425.81 and its 200-day moving average is $394.72.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.57%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

