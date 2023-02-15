FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 13,677 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,031 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 13,677 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 12.0% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,877 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,533 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 27.8% during the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 146.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 148,694 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 88,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,572,322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $162,952,000 after purchasing an additional 49,598 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $88.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $112.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. Citigroup boosted their price target on Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Best Buy to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America lowered Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Best Buy to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

