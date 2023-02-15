FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Set at $218.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) has been given a $218.00 price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.33% from the stock’s current price.

FDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.12.

FedEx Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FDX traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.04. The stock had a trading volume of 942,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. FedEx has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.79 and its 200 day moving average is $184.83. The firm has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity at FedEx

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Stories

