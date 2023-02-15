Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $250.06.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on RACE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.
Ferrari Stock Performance
RACE opened at $265.61 on Wednesday. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $167.45 and a twelve month high of $270.35. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.44 and its 200-day moving average is $213.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferrari
Ferrari Company Profile
Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ferrari (RACE)
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.