Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $250.06.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RACE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

RACE opened at $265.61 on Wednesday. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $167.45 and a twelve month high of $270.35. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.44 and its 200-day moving average is $213.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth $416,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth $582,000. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

