Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Holdings Lifted by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,423 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services comprises about 1.2% of CenterBook Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 24,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,841,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $627,166,000 after buying an additional 747,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $66.46. The company had a trading volume of 989,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,710,670. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.73. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.37%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

