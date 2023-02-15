Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,956,500 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the January 15th total of 2,227,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 91.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on FLMMF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Filo Mining from C$24.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Filo Mining from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Filo Mining from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Filo Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

Filo Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FLMMF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,974. Filo Mining has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $21.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.46.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its activities include the exploration and development of the Filo del Sol and Tamberias properties, which are comprised of adjacent mineral titles in Chile and the San Juan province in Argentina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.