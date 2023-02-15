Financial Review: CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) versus Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK)

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) and CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Takeda Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTI BioPharma has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Takeda Pharmaceutical and CTI BioPharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Takeda Pharmaceutical $31.79 billion 1.53 $2.05 billion $0.66 23.73 CTI BioPharma N/A N/A -$97.91 million ($1.09) -4.88

Profitability

Takeda Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than CTI BioPharma. CTI BioPharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Takeda Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Takeda Pharmaceutical and CTI BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Takeda Pharmaceutical 6.84% 12.43% 5.58% CTI BioPharma N/A -5,105.50% -97.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Takeda Pharmaceutical and CTI BioPharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Takeda Pharmaceutical 0 1 2 0 2.67 CTI BioPharma 0 0 8 0 3.00

Takeda Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.26%. CTI BioPharma has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 106.77%. Given CTI BioPharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CTI BioPharma is more favorable than Takeda Pharmaceutical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.1% of Takeda Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of CTI BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Takeda Pharmaceutical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of CTI BioPharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Takeda Pharmaceutical beats CTI BioPharma on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The Consumer Healthcare segment includes the manufacture and sale of OTC drugs and quasi-drugs. The Other segment includes manufacture and sale of reagents, clinical diagnostics, and chemical products. The company was founded by Takeda Chobei on June 12, 1781 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis. The company was founded by James A. Bianco, Jack W. Singer, and Louis A. Bianco in September 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

