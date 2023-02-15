Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.15

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.15 and traded as high as $36.91. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $36.91, with a volume of 32,190,492 shares traded.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.17.

Get Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 144.5% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.