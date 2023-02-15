Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.47. 121,908 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 176,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Finch Therapeutics Group Stock Down 7.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $20.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNCH. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 202.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 82,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

