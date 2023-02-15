First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Short Interest Update

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the January 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 605,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

First American Financial Stock Performance

First American Financial stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.04. 488,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,678. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.68. First American Financial has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $70.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.24.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.10). First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 85.60%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FAF. Barclays upped their target price on First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stephens upgraded First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First American Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First American Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,031,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,858,000 after purchasing an additional 245,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First American Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,215,000 after acquiring an additional 303,214 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in First American Financial by 10.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,412,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,329,000 after acquiring an additional 605,253 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,981,000 after purchasing an additional 90,276 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,740,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,415,000 after purchasing an additional 315,686 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

