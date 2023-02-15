First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Short Interest Down 12.2% in January

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the January 15th total of 82,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum cut First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut First Internet Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Internet Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Institutional Trading of First Internet Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INBK. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $4,203,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 41.6% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 127,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 37,427 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 104.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 69,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 35,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 285.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 27,177 shares in the last quarter. 70.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:INBK traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $27.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,532. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $252.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.40.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $27.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.49%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

