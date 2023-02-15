First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) Stock Price Down 2%

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) shares dropped 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.11 and last traded at $17.40. Approximately 3,392 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on First National in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock.

First National Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $107.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.08.

First National Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First National

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First National by 11.4% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 573,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 58,532 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd grew its position in shares of First National by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 311,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First National by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 48,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 24,502 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of First National by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 25,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First National by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. 33.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First National

First National Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of consumer and business banking services through its subsidiary, First Bank. The firm offers savings, checking, mortgage lending, home equity, treasury management, construction loan, commercial mortgage, and rental properties. The company was founded on September 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Strasburg, VA.

