Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Short Interest Up 21.3% in January

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 924,200 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the January 15th total of 762,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,310.5 days.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Stock Performance

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare stock remained flat at $16.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 450. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $20.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSPKF. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Fisher & Paykel Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. engages in the designing, manufacturing and marketing of medical device products and systems for use in respiratory care, acute care and the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. It operates through the following geographical segments: The New Zealand, North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

