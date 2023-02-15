Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Up 8%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.60 and last traded at $42.58. 269,668 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 587,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FVRR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.63.

Fiverr International Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Fiverr International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Fiverr International by 30.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 1,856.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Fiverr International in the first quarter worth $229,000. 47.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

