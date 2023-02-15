Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DFP opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $26.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 239.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 19,987 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

