Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PFD)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.62. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFD. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

Featured Articles

