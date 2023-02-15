Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PFD)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.62. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $15.30.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
