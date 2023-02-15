Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Shares Sold by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,450 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Flame Acquisition worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLME. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Flame Acquisition by 140,000.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 560,000 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Flame Acquisition by 282.1% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after buying an additional 439,641 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flame Acquisition by 261.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 181,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 131,044 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flame Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Flame Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $592,000. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flame Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of FLME opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96. Flame Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.16.

Insider Activity at Flame Acquisition

About Flame Acquisition

In other news, CEO James C. Flores acquired 7,500 shares of Flame Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

(Get Rating)

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies.

