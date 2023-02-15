Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 545,200 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the January 15th total of 487,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Flushing Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Flushing Financial in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Flushing Financial by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 29.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $19.67. The company had a trading volume of 34,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,589. Flushing Financial has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.38.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loans, U.S.

Featured Stories

