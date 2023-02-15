Forefront Analytics LLC Has $297,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,442 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 313.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVIDIA Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $198.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.23.

NVDA stock traded down $6.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.16. 11,301,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,642,609. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.38. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.67 billion, a PE ratio of 97.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

