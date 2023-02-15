Fort L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Fort L.P. trimmed its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 196.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $50,266,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 22.0% during the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $5,269,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.70.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $243.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.82. The firm has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $277.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.