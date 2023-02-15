Fort L.P. Trims Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Fort L.P. decreased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 48,259.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 20,269 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on RSG shares. UBS Group cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Republic Services to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.63.
Republic Services Stock Down 0.9 %
Republic Services Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 43.23%.
Republic Services Profile
Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Republic Services (RSG)
- These 2 Cruise Stocks Just Had A Fire Lit Under Them
- George Soros is Short Silvergate – Is a Short Squeeze Possible?
- Cadence Design Gaps 7% Higher On Stellar Full-Year Guidance
- Parker-Hannifin: A Non-Glamour Stock You Need To Know About
- Should You Make Room For Marriott In Your Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.