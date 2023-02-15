Fort L.P. Trims Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Fort L.P. decreased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 48,259.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 20,269 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on RSG shares. UBS Group cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Republic Services to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.63.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.9 %

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $124.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $149.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

