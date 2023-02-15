Fortinet, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortinet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Fortinet’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Fortinet from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.39.

Fortinet stock opened at $61.19 on Monday. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 632.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 332.9% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 491.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

