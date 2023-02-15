Fortitude Gold Co. Announces Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:FTCO)

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.

Fortitude Gold Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FTCO traded down 0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 6.25. 16,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,093. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 6.01 and its 200-day moving average is 5.93. Fortitude Gold has a 12-month low of 5.25 and a 12-month high of 7.77.

Get Fortitude Gold alerts:

About Fortitude Gold

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Fortitude Gold Corporation, a mining company, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects. Its principal property is the Isabella Pearl mine project covering an area of 9,777 acres located in the Mineral County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortitude Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortitude Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.