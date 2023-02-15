Fortitude Gold Co. Announces Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:FTCO)

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.
Fortitude Gold Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FTCO traded down 0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 6.25. 16,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,093. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 6.01 and its 200-day moving average is 5.93. Fortitude Gold has a 12-month low of 5.25 and a 12-month high of 7.77.
About Fortitude Gold
