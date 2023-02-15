Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.
Fortitude Gold Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FTCO opened at 6.25 on Wednesday. Fortitude Gold has a 12-month low of 5.25 and a 12-month high of 7.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 6.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of 5.93.
About Fortitude Gold
