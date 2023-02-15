Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.56% of Franklin Electric worth $21,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Franklin Electric by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,902,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,193,000 after acquiring an additional 42,603 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 18.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,271,000 after purchasing an additional 421,342 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 533,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,577,000 after buying an additional 24,450 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 442,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,191,000 after buying an additional 80,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 424,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,691,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Franklin Electric Trading Up 3.6 %

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $84,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,165.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $95.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.45. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $96.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

See Also

