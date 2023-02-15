Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) Trading Up 1.8%

Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT – Get Rating) shares were up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.34 and last traded at $17.34. Approximately 10,080 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.03.

Franklin Exponential Data ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average of $16.22.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Exponential Data ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin Exponential Data ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin Exponential Data ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

