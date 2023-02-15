Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Frequency Electronics worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Frequency Electronics Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Frequency Electronics stock opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $56.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.35. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $9.75.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.95 million during the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 14.39%.

Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.

