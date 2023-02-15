FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (BATS:QMAR) Stock Price Up 0.3%

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (BATS:QMAR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.42 and last traded at $21.38. Approximately 3,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.90.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.