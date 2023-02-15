Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH – Get Rating) shares rose 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 66.23 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 65.50 ($0.80). Approximately 209,387 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 112,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64 ($0.78).

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.01) price objective on shares of Funding Circle in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £236.65 million and a PE ratio of 727.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 57.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 48.06.

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small and medium enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

