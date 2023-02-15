Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $52.22

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 52.22 ($0.63) and traded as high as GBX 57.90 ($0.70). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 55.95 ($0.68), with a volume of 794,283 shares changing hands.

Futura Medical Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 52.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 44.28. The stock has a market cap of £162.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.22.

Futura Medical Company Profile

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical and healthcare products for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. Its lead product is MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. The company also develops pain relief products, including TPR100, a topical diclofenac pain relief gel; CBD100, a topical cannabidiol formulation; and TIB200, a topical ibuprofen pain relief gel.

