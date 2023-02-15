FY2022 Earnings Estimate for IQVIA Holdings Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of IQVIA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst M. Smock now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $9.41 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.40. The consensus estimate for IQVIA’s current full-year earnings is $9.79 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for IQVIA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.52 EPS.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IQV. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.07.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $227.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $254.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in IQVIA by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,622,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,870,909,000 after purchasing an additional 315,751 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 20.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,157,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $934,167,000 after buying an additional 862,222 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 14,549.4% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after buying an additional 4,022,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $761,318,000 after purchasing an additional 90,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,910,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $631,530,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

