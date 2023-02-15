FY2023 EPS Estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Lowered by Analyst

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the retailer will post earnings of ($10.87) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($8.89). The consensus estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond’s current full-year earnings is ($11.87) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.97) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.05) EPS.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The retailer reported ($3.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.36) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 20.54% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Down 4.9 %

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BBBY. UBS Group cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.50 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $1.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $227.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.54. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $30.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $5.48.

Institutional Trading of Bed Bath & Beyond

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at $30,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63,710 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles, kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

