FY2023 EPS Estimates for IAA, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAA in a report issued on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.37. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAA’s current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research cut IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird cut IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. CJS Securities cut IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IAA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.85. IAA has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $44.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of IAA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IAA by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of IAA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of IAA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of IAA by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

