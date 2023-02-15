FY2023 EPS Estimates for Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Lowered by Analyst

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report issued on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Firstegy analyst R. Fitzmartyn now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Stifel Firstegy currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kelt Exploration’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Kelt Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.89.

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

TSE KEL opened at C$4.74 on Monday. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of C$4.40 and a 1 year high of C$8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$909.92 million and a PE ratio of 5.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.54.

In other news, Director David John Wilson purchased 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.65 per share, with a total value of C$266,445.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,240,040 shares in the company, valued at C$89,466,186.

About Kelt Exploration

(Get Rating)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.