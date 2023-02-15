FY2023 EPS Estimates for Vermilion Energy Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) – Stifel Firstegy dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vermilion Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$50.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

Shares of VET stock opened at $14.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.22. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VET. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 837.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,835,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,088 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,945,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,150 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,547,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,893,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 945,318 shares during the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

