FY2024 EPS Estimates for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Decreased by B. Riley

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Azenta in a report issued on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Azenta’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 349.08%. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Azenta Stock Performance

Several other brokerages have also commented on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Azenta from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens cut Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Azenta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $45.48 on Monday. Azenta has a fifty-two week low of $37.61 and a fifty-two week high of $89.20. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azenta

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 29.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Azenta in the second quarter worth about $1,520,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Azenta by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 101,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Azenta by 6.0% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 132,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

