GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Buys Shares of 20,650 Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATCO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Atlas in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Atlas by 690.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 430.5% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 3,289.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATCO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Atlas from $14.45 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley cut shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE ATCO opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. Atlas Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

