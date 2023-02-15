GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Decreases Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. decreased its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,956,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,155,000 after buying an additional 5,727,841 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 43.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,708,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854,096 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,156,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,469,000 after buying an additional 3,164,276 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 184.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,315,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Avantor by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 7,750,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Avantor to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of AVTR opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.59. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

